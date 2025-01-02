First Lady Welcomes 1st Baby Of 2025

Share

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu yesterday welcomed Abuja’s first baby of the year 2025 at the Asokoro District Hospital. Favour Stephen-Odion, a baby girl, was born to the family of Odion Oyinbo and Chioma Odion at exactly 12.27 am weighing 3.6kg.

Oluremi also received other babies born at the hospital, including the first baby boy of the year 2025, Zimchikachim Ejiofor, born to the family of Ejiofor Nworie and Delight at about 7.14 am, weighing 3kg.

The mother of the nation welcomed Favour and all the other babies born on New Year’s Day in the FCT with baby gifts, including post-natal care products and other nutritional supplies, as well as cash gifts.

Represented by Nana, the wife of Vice President Kashim Shettima, the first lady prayed to God to protect the children, wishing them long life, good health and prosperity.

She said: “I am here to represent the mother of the nation to welcome the first baby of the year and other children.

“So, I’m presenting this token and a beautiful package to our dear daughter. I want to wish her well, long life, prosperity, and good health.

“Insha Allah, they (first baby and other babies) are the next generation to take over from us. I wish you all the best. Please take good care of her.”

The First Lady counselled mothers of new born babies on exclusive breastfeeding, immunisation and timely post-natal care. She added: “Good enough, this (Asokoro General Hospital, Abuja) is closer to my house, and I know the hospital will take good care of you.”

