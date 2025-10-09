First Lady, Uzodimma, Sokoto Gov To Grace COWLSO’s 25th Nat’l Women’s Conference

The Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) has unveiled plans for the 25th edition of its National Women’s Conference (NWC), with Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Governors Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos expected to headline the event.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Lagos State Press Centre, Alausa, the First Lady of Lagos State and COWLSO Chairman, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said the Silver Jubilee edition, themed “25 Years of Visionary Legacy: Inspiring the Next Generation,” will celebrate women’s empowerment, leadership, and transformative impact across Nigeria.

The three-day conference, scheduled for October 28–30, 2025, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, is expected to attract over 5,000 participants—comprising 3,000 delegates attending physically and about 2,000 joining virtually.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu revealed that Senator Oluremi Tinubu will deliver the Silver Jubilee Address, while Governor Uzodimma will serve as Special Guest of Honour at the opening session. Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto will feature at the closing ceremony alongside Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the host.

“For 25 years, COWLSO has remained a formidable platform driving women’s empowerment and transformation across Lagos and Nigeria,” Dr. Sanwo-Olu said. “This milestone calls us to reflect, celebrate our achievements, and inspire the next generation of women leaders.”

In the buildup to the main conference, several pre-event activities are already underway, including free health screenings, environmental sanitation drives, empowerment programmes, and visits to orphanages. The popular COWLSO Awareness Walk will hold on October 11 in Ikorodu, with the theme “Step Up, Show Up, Never Give Up.”

The conference will feature plenary sessions on key topics such as technology, marriage, wellness, and leadership, to be chaired by notable personalities including Prof. Olatunji Bello, Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo, and Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Other major highlights include the COWLSO Virtual and Physical Markets, which will showcase female entrepreneurs, and a Gala Night featuring cultural performances and entertainment.

Conference Chairperson, Dr. Olayemi Oke-Osanyitolu, described the 2025 edition as “a historic celebration of women’s resilience and leadership that will further strengthen the voice of women across Nigeria.”