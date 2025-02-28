First Lady Urges Nigerians To Embrace Farming For Survival

Share

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to embrace agriculture as a means of fostering collective survival and enhancing food production and security.

Oluremi, who was represented by the wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, made the call at the flag off of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Agricultural Support Programme in Awka.

Over 200 selected farmers from the 21 local government areas are undergoing agricultural training in irrigation, fish farming, piggery, vegetable farming and poultry farming.

The training is being held at the Anambra State Polytechnic in Mgbakwu, Awka North LGA. She said: “If we all embrace agriculture, especially backyard farming, we will be able to feed our families and address issues like food scarcity.

“Learning the techniques of farming like you are being taught in this training will help our farmers make bountiful harvest and improve selfreliance through investments in the agricultural value chain.

“By embracing agriculture, we will also reduce dependency on food imports, empower rural communities, and ensure sustainable growth in Anambra.

“I urge participants to pay 100 per cent attention, take the training serious and train other farmers in your various communities.”

Tinubu said the farmers would be empowered at the end of the training to expand their agricultural ventures while contributing to local and national food production.

Also speaking, Dr Njideka Chiekezie, the Acting Rector of Anambra State Polytechnic, expressed her gratitude to the government for selecting the institution as a fitting venue for the training of farmers.

She also appreciated Soludo’s Healthy Living Initiative aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural practices, enhancing food security, and encouraging organic farming.

