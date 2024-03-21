First Lady Urges More Involvement in Agric to Stem Hunger

The First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has called on Nigerians to get more involved in agriculture in order to stem hunger in the country. She made this call yesterday when she received the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed in her office at the State House, Abuja.

According to a statement by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady noted that the various interventions of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), especially in the areas of Agriculture, Empowerment, Education, Health and Social Welfare were to complement the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“The President has made the right decisions. These decisions will help us build a Nigeria that is more respected. “We should be more accountable as a people as regards our resources.” Mrs Tinubu said there was a need to inspire the youth to think appropriately about the nation.