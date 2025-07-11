First Lady Urges Global Resolve To Promote Youth Initiatives

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called for global resolve to shape the future by promoting initiatives that supports the youth and their aspirations.

She made this call while giving her address on the second day of the ongoing Third Annual Global First Partners Academy in New York.

According to a statement by her spokesperson, Bisola Kukoyi, Mrs. Tinubu, while speaking on the theme, First Partners Role in the World; Preparing the Youth for the Future, said rather than wait for the future to happen, there must be concerted efforts to shape it in a positive way.

She said: “Across continents, we face a common challenge of a rapidly evolving global landscape. “Whether in Lagos, London, or Los Angeles, the future is being shaped by technology, innovation, climate change, migration, and new economic paradigms.

“As First Partners, we occupy a unique space: we are non-partisan influencers, public advocates, and maternal figures in our national and global communities. With this role comes an opportunity and a moral obligation to lead.”