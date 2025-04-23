First Lady To Partner Leadership Newspaper Empowerment Initiative

Share

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has assured the management of the Leadership Newspaper of her support for the empowerment initiative targeting 1000 individuals in the country.

She gave the assurance yesterday when she received the management of the Leadership Newspapers led by the Chairman, Mrs NDA- Isaiah on a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

Tinubu, who welcomed the proposed initiative assured the delegation of her willingness to collaborate with the news organisation, especially in areas that promote empowerment and sustainable development.

While expressing gratitude for the visit and the consistent support shown by Leadership Newspaper over the years, the First Lady noted that the task of helping and supporting Nigerians.

