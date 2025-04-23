New Telegraph

April 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. First Lady To…

First Lady To Partner Leadership Newspaper Empowerment Initiative

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has assured the management of the Leadership Newspaper of her support for the empowerment initiative targeting 1000 individuals in the country.

She gave the assurance yesterday when she received the management of the Leadership Newspapers led by the Chairman, Mrs NDA- Isaiah on a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

Tinubu, who welcomed the proposed initiative assured the delegation of her willingness to collaborate with the news organisation, especially in areas that promote empowerment and sustainable development.

While expressing gratitude for the visit and the consistent support shown by Leadership Newspaper over the years, the First Lady noted that the task of helping and supporting Nigerians.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Ondo Community Loses Monarch
Read Next

Q1’25: Customs Generates N1.75trn Revenue
Share
Copy Link
×