First Lady To Nigerians: Take TB Seriously, It’s Curable

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has called on the people to take tuberculosis seriously and watch out for early warning signs insisting that the disease was curable.

Mrs. Tinubu made this call in in her remarks commemorating the World Tuberculosis Day yesterday. She wrote: “Today, on World Tuberculosis Day 2025, I join the global community in reaffirming our commitment to ending one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, Tuberculosis (TB).

“Under this year’s theme, “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver,” we are reminded that winning the fight against TB is possible when we unite our efforts, invest in proven solutions, and ensure the delivery of life-saving interventions to all who need them.

“As the National and Global Stop TB Champion, I take this responsibility with deep personal commitment. “The fight against TB is not just a policy issue, it is personal, I have felt the pain of the loss of a friend.

“This is just a painful reminder that TB remains a major health threat, especially when it goes undiagnosed and untreated. “We must not allow more lives to be lost to a disease that is both preventable and curable.

