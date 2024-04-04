First Lady To Muslims: Extend Purity Beyond Ramadan

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Muslim faithful to extend their purity beyond the Ramadan period. She gave the charge on Tuesday at the Banquet Hall of the State House during Iftal (breaking of Ramadan fast) she organised for federal female legislators, former first ladies and governors’ wives, among others.

According to a release yesterday by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the first lady said the various programmes by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are all on track, and the results are beginning to be visible for all to see. “This is a very solemn time, the time that we are supposed to reflect and also ask God for forgiveness where we have erred and do better.

“This time should not just end after 30 days of fasting and prayers, we should take it into the way Nigeria is going to be at the horizon. “Nigeria is on the path of greatness, things cannot be done the same way it used to be, we have to do whatever it takes to turn things around,” she said. Mrs Tinubu, who urged the women to also support one another in order to get the nation fully back on track, said the nation would be greater while also adding that the citizens would be happy once there is love, peace and harmony.