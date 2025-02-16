First Lady, Tinubu elected member, OAFLAD Steering Committee

Share

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has been elected as a member, Steering Committee of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), the highest decision making body of the African Union (AU).

This was at the 29th Ordinary General Assembly of the organization ongoing in Addis Ababa on the sideline of the 38th African Union Summit Ordinary Session.

According to a release by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady joined the 8- member Steering Committee as one of the two members representing West Africa.

Other member nations elected include Sierra Leone, whose First Lady is the new President of the Organization; Angola, whose First Lady is the Vice President; Malawi, Kenya, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea and Congo.

She would serve in the new position for a two year tenure.

Mrs Tinubu, already a strong voice within OAFLAD, was expected to further carry the torch of the organization, driving its advocacy initiatives towards the realization of its 2025-2030 Strategic Framework.

