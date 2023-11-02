First Lady, Stakeholders To Grace CICAN Workshop

Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka – Anite, President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Otunba Francis Meshioye, and President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce,

Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Otunba Dele Oye Kelvin Esq, have all signified their intentions to participate in this year’s Commerce and Industry Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (CICAN) workshop and award ceremony in Lagos.

In a release made available to New Telegraph in Lagos and jointly signed by CICAN’s National Chairman, Charles Okonji, and the event’s Chairperson, Princess Funmi Adeoye, the theme for this year’s workshop is: ‘Tax Policy Reforms and Effects on Nigeria’s Business.’

The statement disclosed the event would take place at Nnamdi Azikiwe Hall, 2nd floor, Radisson Blu Hotel, 38 – 40 , Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja beginning from 11am on Tuesday November 21, 2023.