First Lady, Sanwo-Olu, Osoba, Ooni, Others To Grace Prayer Convention In Ikorodu

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, alongside governors in the Southwestern part of the country, are among the top dignitaries expected to attend this year’s annual convention and harvest of Divine Grace of Apata Ayeraye C&S International (Unification) Church in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Also expected at the event are a former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun.

This is contained in a statement from the church signed by Revd (Dr) Captain Mother Kehinde Osoba, Chancellor, College of Chaplaincy and Social Sciences, Nigeria, on Saturday, in Ikorodu.

According to the church, others expected include Primate Emmanuel Abiodun Alogbo, Supreme Head of C&S Unification, Prophetess Esther Ajayi, Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi and a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Olawande George.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Arise, Shine; for thy light has come” (Isaiah 60:1).

The Ikorodu venue of the grand finale is already agog as worshippers continue to troop in for the spiritual gathering, where prayers will be offered for the stability and security of Nigeria on Sunday.