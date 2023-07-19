First Lady renames National Women Center after Maryam Babangida

First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, has renamed the National Women Development Center (NWDC) in Abuja as the Maryam Babangida National Center for Women Development. Speaking on the occasion, she explained that the gesture was in recognition of the sterling contributions of the late former First Lady to the lives of the ordinary Nigerians, especially at the grassroots, through her pet programme, Better Life for Rural Dwellers. Mrs. Tinubu described Maryam Babangida as an icon who redefined the scope of women’s participation in national development through the establishment of the National Center for Women Development (NCWD). The First Lady expressed nostalgia and excitement over the fact that she was a Senator in the Ninth National Assembly when the bill for the renaming of the Center was passed and assented into law and she was the one performing the actual renaming as the First Lady of Nigeria. A statement by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, said she commended the Director-General of the Center, Hajia Asabe Bashir, and her management staff for taking the bold step in renaming the Center and also all the female National Assembly members, who played leading roles in the legislative struggle for the renaming of the center

