First Lady Reaffirms FG’s Commitment To Empower Women Farmers

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government to empower women farmers and strengthen food security across the country.

She gave this assurance at the graduation and empowerment ceremony of women farmers under the National Workshop on Agro-Value Chain Capacity Building for Women Farmers, held in Pyakasa, Lugbe, Abuja.

The First Lady, who was represented by Her Excellency, Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice President, commended the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, and her team for championing the initiative in partnership with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“I thank the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, and her team for this laudable initiative for our women farmers,” the First Lady said.

“As mothers, nurturers, and nation builders, women farmers form the backbone of food security and rural development in our country. By equipping them with knowledge, skills, and access to modern agricultural practices, we can significantly increase food production, improve household nutrition, and boost our local economy.”

She noted that the workshop aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly the drive to boost agriculture and achieve food security.

The First Lady also applauded the President’s recent decision to ban the exportation of shea butter nuts, saying it would directly benefit the thousands of rural women who make up 95 per cent of local processors.

Declaring the workshop closed, Senator Tinubu urged the women farmers to put the skills and knowledge acquired into practice, stating that the program was designed not just to help them feed their families, but also to open access to global markets and expand Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

In her closing address, the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, emphasised the centrality of women to Nigeria’s agricultural transformation.

“As I look into this room filled with women who till our land, process our food, and sustain our households, I am reminded that the story of Nigeria’s agriculture is, in truth, the story of her women,” she said.

“Yet, women constitute nearly 70 per cent of the agricultural labour force, but less than 14 per cent of them have secure land rights, and only about 10 per cent have access to agricultural credit.”

The minister stressed that addressing these systemic barriers is not an act of charity but a matter of national security and smart economics, insisting that food security in Nigeria depends on empowering women farmers.

She highlighted the Women Agro-Value Expansion (WAVE) Programme, which targets 10 million women across the country, equipping them with climate-smart technologies, agribusiness skills, affordable financing, and access to markets.

“Through WAVE and other initiatives, we are moving women from subsistence to prosperity and institutionalising gender equity in agricultural policy and programming,” she stated.

Imaan further expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritising women’s empowerment in his agricultural agenda, and to the First Lady for her consistent advocacy. She also thanked the OIC, MCC, and other partners whose support made the workshop possible.

The event featured training sessions on modern farming methods, access to finance, and value-chain opportunities, with the women graduates now poised to strengthen food production and rural economies nationwide.