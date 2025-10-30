First Lady Pledges Nigeria’s Commitment To Ending TB By 2030

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu yesterday pledged Nigeria’s commitment to ending tuberculosis by 2030 through concrete actions.

In a statement by her media office said Mrs Tinubu made the promise at the 39th Stop TB Partnership Board Meeting in Manila, Philippines. She maintained that through leadership, community engagement and strategic national coordination, Nigeria has ensured that the number of people diagnosed and treated for TB has significantly increased.

She told the gathering of over 180 participants from 47 countries that Nigeria was strengthening its commitment to reduce reliance on donor funding, to build resilient systems, and to ensure that no setback, however unexpected, would derail her mission to end TB by 2030.

She said: “I am equally pleased to share that, despite the temporary shifts in support from some financing partners, Nigeria’s efforts in the fight against TB have remained strong.

“Through steadfast leadership, community engagement, and strategic national coordination, we have ensured that the number of people diagnosed and treated for TB in 2025 did not decline. “This stands as a testament to the power of country ownership and to the unwavering commitment of Nigerians who continue to drive this response forward, even in the face of uncertainty.”

Mrs. Tinubu emphasized that health for all begins in the communities. She said: “Coming together for the Stop TB Partnership Board meetings remind us that the fight against tuberculosis is not finished and that TB remains the biggest infectious killer disease and is a threat for all of us, being airborne.”