First Lady Pays Condolence Visit To Late COAS, Lagbaja’s Wife

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has paid a condolence visit to the wife of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the First Lady expressed condolences, praising the late COAS for his exemplified valour.

Remi Tinubu in a post via her X account, wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I received the sad news of the demise of the Chief of Army Staff Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja.

“Throughout his career, the late Chief of Army Staff exemplified valour, patriotism, and unwavering dedication to the service of our dear country.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his wife, Mrs Mariya Abiodun Lagbaja, children, family, friends, colleagues and associates.

“May Almighty God comfort and grant them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

