First Lady Pays Check-Up Visit To Buhari In Daura

Oluremi, wife of President Bola Tinubu, yesterday visited on the immediate past to President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura residence in Katsina State. Nana, wife of Vice President Kashim Shettima, was part of the visit, according to Busola Kukoyi, spokeswoman for Mrs Tinubu.

She said the visit was to check on Buhari and thank him for the fatherly support. She prayed for long life, good health and more support from him not only for her husband’s government but Nigeria as a whole.

Buhari expressed appreciation noting that the visit which was to see how he was settling down to life after public office was remarkable. “As you can all see, she came to check on me and see that I am doing okay,” he said.