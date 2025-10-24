First Lady Opens Digital Learning Centre In Edo

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday commissions a Digital Learning Centre (DLC) at Ujabhole Grammar School, Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area, Edo State.

The centre, according to Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was to bridge the digital divide and promote digital inclusion across the country.

Senator Tinubu, who virtually commissioned the project in Benun City, said it was part of her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

READ ALSO:

Represented by Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the First Lady said 296 digital learning centres have been established across the country.

She said plans were on to build an additional 148 centres this year, with a view to building 592 centres by 2027.

Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Edo State, Mrs Edesili Okpebholo Anani, described the Digital Learning Centre as a testament to the renewed hope initiative and the SHINE agenda of Governor Monday Okpebholo.