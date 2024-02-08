First Lady Offers Scholarship To 50 Students In Osun

…as Adeleke’s wife distributes JAMB Forms to over 2,500 indigent students

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has offered 50 scholarship forms to students in Osun State.

This gesture was revealed by the First Lady of Osun State, Titilola Adeleke during the distribution of free UTME forms to Osun indigent students on Thursday at the Osun State Secretariat, Abere.

Adeleke also revealed that students of the school of the handicapped were also eligible to partake in the scholarship.

She also revealed that the scholarship was aimed at cushioning the effect of economic hardship as well as reducing the financial burden on parents in this trying period.

She also called on stakeholders in the state to endeavour to assist the underprivileged in order to reduce suffering in the society.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Our convergence here today is another step forward in our youth’s path to progress in their academic pursuit to gain admission into the higher institution of learning of their choice.

“This programme was put today by the Office of Osun State First Lady in conjunction with my pet project ‘Imole Osun Development and Rekindled Hope Foundation’

“Imole Osun Development and Rekindled Hope Foundation is committed to Girl Child Education, and holistic development of Women and Youth to complement Government efforts in bringing dividends of democracy to the masses.

“To our dear youth in the State, the leaders of tomorrow, I want to advise you to be weary of the company you keep, remain focused, and always remember the child of whom you are.”

Adeleke advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the opportunity in order to justify the good intention of the organisers.

A total of 2500 indigent students in the state benefitted from the free distribution of the UTME forms.