First Lady, NPC Advocate Birth Registration For New Born Babies

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Mr Aminu Yusuf, has highlighted the importance of birth registration as a foundation for legal identity, access to social services and credible national data.

Yusuf stated this yesterday during the presentation of a National Birth Certificate to the first baby born in Nigeria in 2026 at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja.

The certificate was presented by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, who unveiled Baby Zion Adakole, born at exactly 12a.m. on January 1. The baby was delivered via caesarean section to a 26-year-old first-time mother, Mrs Patience Adakole and Mr Celestine Adakole.

Speaking on the significance of the document, Yusuf said birth registration provides a legal identity for every child from birth. He said: “The importance of it is that it becomes a legal identity for the child. It is an important document that the child will be proud of by the time he grows.

“He will know that he was registered at birth, and it gives him access to education, health and other essential services.” The NPC chairman said the commission was committed to expanding awareness and coverage of birth registration across the country.

He explained that beyond the annual New Year baby event at the national level, the commission planned to replicate similar initiatives in all states. “What I want to ensure us that by next year, similar activities should be replicated in all the states so that people will be more aware of the importance of birth registration.

“First Ladies often visit hospitals in their states, but they don’t always go with our officials. We want our commissioners and state directors to be part of these activities to deepen awareness,” Yusuf said.

He added that widespread birth registration was critical to producing accurate and transparent population data for national planning. “The message is that we want accurate data.

Whether it is census or any other national exercise, the outcome will only be credible if our foundational data, like birth registration, is accurate and transparent,” he said.

Yusuf also clarified that while the NPC does not directly manage population growth, it plays a central role in providing data needed by relevant ministries and stakeholders.

“The NPC does not directly manage population. We manage the data that gives information to other ministries on how to manage population. “For example, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has programmes that allow women to space births, and education also plays a role.

“Our responsibility is to provide accurate data and coordinate evaluation of what has happened over the years,” he said. The event had in attendance, the Wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim and other dignitaries.