First Lady Launches RHIEEP Economic Empowerment Programme For PWD In Benue

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oliremi Tinubu, yesterday launched the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Social Economic Empowerment Programme (RHIEEP) for Persons With Disabilities (PWD) in Benue State to commemorate this year’s International Day of Persons With Disabilities in Benue State.

Addressing stakeholders at the event held at the Government House, Makurdi, Mrs Tinubu stressed the need for stronger unity among Nigerians, as according to her, the country would “grow stronger when every individual is empowered to contribute meaningfully.

She expressed delight that the event coincided with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, and is being launched simultaneously across the 36 States of the Federation, the Federal Capital Territory, and the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA).

The First Lady announced that the RHI will provide the N200,000 Business Recapitalisation Grants to 250 PWD in each state of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory to support small business owners to recapitalise their existing businesses and strengthen their means of livelihood.

In addition, she announced that each state of the federation, the FCT, and the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association will each receive N50,000,000 to be distributed to the beneficiaries in their domain.

“In total, 9,500 Persons With Disabilities across Nigeria will benefit from this programme, amounting to One Billion, Nine Hundred Million Naira (N1,900,000,000).

“This programme aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which seeks to promote inclusive growth and shared prosperity by ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind, especially those whose needs are often overlooked”.

Senator Oliremi noted that over the past two years, the Renewed Hope Initiative had supported over 100,000 women petty traders and small business owners, including PWDs, with direct financial grants to grow their businesses, stressing that the commitment of the RHI to improving lives has also been demonstrated through various interventions in Agriculture, Economic Empowerment, Education, Health, and Social Welfare aimed at improving the well-being of families across our country.

“Our Social Investment Programmes have provided financial and material support to victims of floods, communal clashes, and disasters, as well as to the elderly, widows, and orphans of our fallen heroes”, she added, maintaining that “through the RHI Monthly Food Outreach Scheme, we have so far delivered food items to 22 States and the FCT. We also provide food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable communities.

The First Lady encouraged all beneficiaries to make good use of this opportunity to see that it grows into a greater business that sustains them and their families, and thanked Governor Hyacinth Alia and the RHI State Coordinator, Hon. Scholastica Terngu Ben-Sor, for their support.

The Director General of the state Bureau for International Cooperation and Development (BICD), Dr Aondoaseer Leonard Angelo, in a goodwill message, commended Senator Tinubu for championing a programme that uplifts thousands of Nigerians with disabilities and strengthens the foundation for sustainable livelihoods.

Dr. Angelo lauded Governor Alia’s commitment to policies that ensure persons with disabilities are not only protected but empowered, stressing that “this commitment has translated into concrete action—including the passage and assent of the Benue State Disability Rights Law, which now guarantees legal protection, access to opportunities, and a framework for full participation in social and economic life”, adding that the reforms are restoring hope across communities.

He said, “As DG of the Bureau for International Cooperation & Development, I have seen firsthand how the Governor’s policies have opened new frontiers for partnership, resource mobilisation, and technical engagement with development actors eager to support an inclusive Benue State”.

“Today’s empowerment of 250 beneficiaries in our state aligns perfectly with the Governor’s broader vision—a Benue where every resident, regardless of ability, has a fair chance to thrive”.

Dr Angelo urged beneficiaries to embrace the initiative as a seed of new possibilities and contribute boldly to the progress of the state.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Ikwue Odachi Theresa, in a remark, appealed to people of the state to demonstrate love and care to PWD.

Mrs Ikwue said, “If each of us gives just a little more kindness, a little more patience, a little more understanding, we will create a world where no one feels forgotten or left behind”.