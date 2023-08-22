First Lady kicks off ICT training for women

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu yesterday kicked off the Women ICT Training Empowerment Programme organised by the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI). No fewer than 35 women drawn from Nyanya, Galadimawa, Lugbe, Kubwa, Karu, Games Village, and in the Central Area of the FCT are taking part in the training. According to a release by her spokeswoman Bisola Kukoyi, the five-day training is being done in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Mrs Tinubu, represented by her Senior Special Adviser on Policy and Strategy, Wahab Alawiye-King, advised the participants to utilise the training for their economic development. She said empowerment of women through digital literacy offers them a wide range of opportunities to fit in and thrive as functional members of society. According to the first lady, participants will be given starter packs which include a laptop and N75, 000 cash at the end of the programme to enable them to practice what they had learnt.

She said it would also assist those already in business to project their businesses to the public while adding value to society. NITDA’s Director of Corporate Planning and Strategy, Aristotle Onyemaechi, said it was the desire of his organisation to build the capacity of youth in digital literacy to enhance the economic transformation of Nigeria.