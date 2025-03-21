…First Lady Insists On Certified Vehicle Roadworthiness

Share

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has enjoined vehicle owners to be sure of the roadworthiness of their vehicle before putting them on the highways. Mrs. Tinubu gave this counsel in her message on the tanker explosion which occured on Karu Bridge in Abuja on Wednesday.

She wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident of the tanker explosion which occurred on Wednesday 19th March, 2025 by the Karu Bridge along the Abuja – Keffi Highway which led to the loss of many lives and property.

“I commiserate with the Minister of the FCT, His Excellency Nyesome Wike, the families of the deceased and injured, the residents, affected business and property owners and the people of Abuja.

“I urge owners and drivers of vehicles, especially articulated vehicles, to ensure the road worthiness and good condition of their vehicles before putting them on the road to avert a reoccurrence of such incidences.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

