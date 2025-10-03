First Lady Inaugurates Flow With Confidence Menstrual Hygiene Packs Nationwide

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has inaugurated the nationwide distribution of the Flow with Confidence Menstrual Hygiene packs. The event which was held in Gombe according to her was a vital menstrual health intervention designed to empower school girls by promoting knowledge, dignity and confidence through improved menstrual hygiene.

According to her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady said: “In today’s modern world, no girl should have to miss school because of her inability to afford sanitary products. “It is unacceptable that our girls still continue to face significant challenges during their menstrual cycle, especially those in rural communities, who miss school days every month because they cannot afford sanitary pads.

“Some who attend resort to using unsafe and unhygienic alternatives, while others stay at home altogether, falling behind in their studies and, in some cases, eventually drop out of school. “This trend must end, and this intervention, under the Education framework of the Renewed Hope Initiative is aimed at doing just that.”

Tinubu charged the traditional rulers, religious leaders and community leaders to ensure that the disposable sanitary pads gets to those intended for. She added: “All States and the Federal Capital Territory will receive 10,000 packs each through the State First Ladies and RHI Coordinators.

“This is to support our girls in rural communities and those who are unable to afford sanitary pads. “Today, I will be handing over 10,000 packs of disposable sanitary pads to the First Lady of Gombe State for distribution to 10,000 deserving girls in rural communities across the State. Each beneficiary will receive one-year supply of the pads.”