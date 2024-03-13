First Lady Inaugurates Digital Economy Centre in Ebonyi

The wife of the President, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday inaugurated a Digital Economy Centre (DEC) and e-learning facility in Ebonyi The first lady, at the inaugural ceremony in Abakaliki, said the centre was aimed at ensuring women’s full participation in the digital revolution in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project is in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Renewed Hope Initiative of the government.

The first lady was represented by Mr Wahab Alawiye-King, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs and Strategy, Office of the First Lady. Tinubu said the facility became necessary for sustainable development.