First Lady Inaugurates 100-Bed Hospital in Imo

Share

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu inaugurated a 100-bed Mother and Child Centre at the Awo-Omamma General Hospital, near Owerri.

The hospital constructed and equipped by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) is named the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Mother and Child Centre.

Mrs Tinubu, represented by Nana, the wife of Vice President Kashim Shettima, inaugurated the facility at the weekend.

She said the inauguration was a critical milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards achieving the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The First Lady said: “This centre reflects the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to delivering quality healthcare to Nigerians, particularly women and children.

“We must continue to prioritize maternal and child healthcare as a foundation for a healthier and more prosperous society.”

Share