New Telegraph

August 14, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 14, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. First Lady Hosts…

First Lady Hosts Super Falcons At Presidential Villa

On Monday, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu hosted the Super Falcons, the female football team of Nigeria at the Presidential villa.

After losing to the English team in penalties last Monday, August 7, the Super Falcons were eliminated from the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is now being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Remi’s hosting of the Falcons comes after her reception of Nigeria’s D’Tigress following their fourth consecutive women’s Afrobasket title.

Details later…

Post Views: 8

Read Previous

Junior Pope Reacts Amid Esther Nwachukwu’s Alleged Intimate Relationship
Read Next

Sanwo-Olu Reveals Why He Paid Unexpected Visit To Lagos Island Hospitals