First Lady hosts Falcons, hails team unbreakable spirit

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, on Monday, hosted the country’s women’s national team, the Super Falcons, after their elimination from the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand The Super Falcons lost out to European Champion, England in the Round of 16 on penalties as two players missed their spot kick. While welcoming the team to the State House, Abuja, the former Senator said the people of Nigeria were proud of the ladies for their performance. “You gave your all, we stand with you and are so proud of you,” she said.

“Although the final result did not go our way, I am here to remind you that victory is not solely determined by the score on the field. The unbreakable spirit and unity that you demonstrated are true markers of success.

“You have not only represented Nigeria on the global stage but have also become role models for our youth, especially young girls who now see their aspirations mirrored in you. “I salute you today and welcome you back home and our goodwill and best wishes go to other players who have gone back to their base. You gave your all, and we stand with you. We are so proud of you.”

In his remarks, the President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, thanked the First Lady for the warm reception and assured that the players would continue to give good and qualitative representation to the country. The captain of the team, Onome Ebi, said the team worked very hard and tirelessly to bring home the coveted FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy back home.