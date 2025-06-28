First Lady Hosts African Colleagues At AFREXIM Bank’s Meeting In Abuja

First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, has hosted visiting African first ladies on the sideline of the 32nd Annual Meeting of the AFREXIM Bank.

According to a release by her spokesperson, Mrs. Busola Kukoyi, Mrs. Tinubu applauded the potential of arts to strengthen the bond of unity on the continent.

This was at the Spouses Program hosted at the Nike Art Gallery in Abuja. At the event which featured dance, fashion show and art exhibition, the First Lady of Nigeria said the nation’s diverse culture, tribe and tradition was one of its many strengths.

Mrs. Tinubu expressed her pride to show her guests, including the First Ladies of Malawi and Gabon, Wife of the Vice President of Tanzania and representative of Egypt around one of Africa’s foremost art galleries, Nike Art Gallery.

Nigeria’s First Lady also led them on an excursion around Nigerian designer stalls to sightsee and shop.

Though relaxed, the crux of the reception was not so far removed from the main agenda of the AFREXIMBANK Annual Meeting.

Beyond making deals and charting a new way forward for Africa’s economic prosperity, the AFREXIM Bank Annual Meeting 2025 ongoing in Abuja also highlighted a convergence of culture and commerce.