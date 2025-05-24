First Lady Expands Nat’l Food Security Initiative To Vulnerable Groups

Share

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reiterated the Tinubu administration’s commitment to tackling food insecurity and empowering the nation’s most vulnerable citizens through the expansion of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Food Outreach Scheme.

Speaking during an RHI event held at the International Conference Centre in Umuahia, Abia State, the First Lady—represented by the Wife of the Vice President and Vice Chairman of RHI, Hajiya Nana Shettima—emphasised that the initiative, which commenced on March 8, 2024, continues to provide critical food assistance to women, persons with disabilities, and underserved communities across the country.

According to a statement by Kwapchi Hamman, Special Assistant to the President on Media & ICT (Office of the Vice President), Mrs. Tinubu stated:

“As I hand over these essential food commodities to Abia State and the RHI State Coordinator, I urge the beneficiaries to use these items for the well-being of their families. We at RHI are implementing impactful interventions that are touching lives across the nation, and we are pleased with the positive outcomes.”

Since its inception, the Food Outreach Scheme has reached 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), including Benue, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Gombe, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, and Oyo. The initiative is expected to reach Enugu and Kaduna states next. It is funded by the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) and an anonymous donor, with one state targeted per month for food distribution.

During the event, the First Lady also announced the rollout of new RHI initiatives for 2025 under its five core pillars: Social Investment, Economic Empowerment, Education, Health, and Agriculture.

Under Social Investment, RHI is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Environment to establish The Environment Club for senior secondary school students and The Environment Society for tertiary institutions. These programs will promote environmental cleanliness and tree planting.

For Economic Empowerment, RHI will disburse grants of ₦200,000 each to 250 persons with disabilities in all 36 states and the FCT to support and recapitalise small businesses.

In Education, the Flow with Confidence initiative will distribute 10,000 sanitary pad packs—sufficient for one year—to schoolgirls in rural communities, ensuring they can stay in school during their menstrual cycles.

Mrs. Tinubu stressed that all programmes under RHI are designed to complement the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and improve the quality of life for Nigerians across the country.

She also commended the Wife of the Abia State Governor, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, for her exceptional support in facilitating the implementation of RHI programmes in the state.

Governor Alex Otti, speaking on behalf of the Abia State Government, reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to collaborate with organisations like RHI that seek to uplift the underprivileged. He praised the First Lady’s dedication and the tangible impact of the Food Outreach initiative.

Receiving the items, Mrs. Priscilla Otti said, “This intervention has transformed many lives.” She assured that the food supplies would be equitably distributed to beneficiaries from diverse backgrounds in line with the programme’s goals.

Also in attendance was Dr. Ubon Udoh, Managing Director of ASR Africa and representative of BUA Group, who reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting impactful initiatives such as RHI’s outreach programmes.

