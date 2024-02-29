First Lady Empowers Each Beneficiary of RHI-WASP in S’East With N500K, Agricultural Inputs

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has empowered each of the beneficiaries of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Women Agricultural Support Programme (RHI-WASP) in the South East zone with N500,000 and farm inputs. Speaking at the flag-off of the programme in Imo State, yesterday, the First Lady reiterated the commitment of the RHI to supporting women farmers across the nation.

According to a release by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, Mrs Tinubu, said: “The Renewed Hope initiative commitment to supporting women farmers aligns with the broader national agenda to strengthen the agricultural sector. His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu’s administration recognises the pivotal role that agriculture plays in achieving sustainable development and ensuring food sufficiency.”

She explained to the women that each beneficiary would get N500, 000 each in addition to agricultural inputs, such as fingerlings, fish and poultry feeds, three- week old birds, bundle of improved cassava stems, bags of fertilisers and others. The RHI-WASP was joined by NALDA which was supplying the agricultural inputs and training of the women farmers across the nation.

Earlier in his remarks, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, appealed to the citizens to keep faith with the government as it was doing everything possible to ensure a better and more prosperous nation.