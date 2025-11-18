First Lady Distributes 10,000 Sanitary Pad Packs To Osun Schoolgirls

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, launched a national menstrual health project under her Renewed Hope Initiative, titled “Flow with Confidence,” distributing 10,000 sanitary pad packs to teenage girls from selected schools across across Osun State.

The initiative, first launched in October 2025, targets all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with each state receiving an allocation of 10,000 sanitary pad packs, totaling 370,000 packs nationwide.

The program aims to empower schoolgirls, promote menstrual hygiene, and ensure dignity during menstruation through a one-year supply of sanitary pads.

At the flag-off ceremony held at Ataoja School Science, Osogbo, the First Lady was represented by the Osun State First Lady, Chief Titilola Adeleke. She emphasized that the project seeks to improve menstrual hygiene, boost confidence, and empower young girls.

Chief Adeleke explained, “No girl should miss school due to lack of sanitary pads. This initiative will support girls in rural communities and those unable to afford pads.

Each beneficiary will receive a year’s supply.” She urged the students not to sell the sanitary pads but to use them responsibly.

Osun State Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole, praised Chief Adeleke’s dedication to children, describing her as “a loving mother, very passionate about children.”

He highlighted the state’s achievements in education, noting Osun’s top rankings in national and international competitions, and credited students’ efforts for the governor’s successes.

Mrs. Lola Adewale, Director of Gender at the Osun State Ministry of Women Affairs, also thanked Senator Tinubu for prioritizing the girl child, commending Chief Adeleke’s commitment to vulnerable groups and Governor Ademola Adeleke’s support as a “gender-friendly governor.”

The “Flow with Confidence” program aligns with broader national efforts under the Renewed Hope Initiative to enhance health and educational outcomes for Nigerian youth, particularly girls in rural areas.