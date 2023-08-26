First Lady Congratulates Tobi Amusan Amid World Athletes Championship Loss

Tobi Amusan, the 100-meter hurdles world record holder, has been exhorted to stay strong after she failed to successfully defend her title at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu handed down the congratulations on Friday, August 25, despite the World Athletes Championship loss.

Tobi Amusan, who had previously won the gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, was defeated on Thursday, August 24, by Danielle Williams of Jamaica.

Amusan was able to finish sixth in 12.62 seconds, which is an enormous improvement over the 12.06 seconds that she needed to win the gold last year with the help of the wind.

Reacting to the defeat, Mrs Tinubu urged Amusan via a tweet to “return home to refresh yourself for the victory that awaits you.”

“Well done, our beloved Tobi. We are proud of you. Return home to refresh yourself for the victory that awaits you”, the Nigerian first lady added.

Despite receiving permission to compete from the Athletics Integrity Unit just two days before the World Athletic Championship began, Amusan had a terrific run on the road to Thursday’s final.

In spite of everything she had been through in the weeks leading up to the competition, Amusan acknowledged that it had been challenging for her to make it to the final and said that it had been quite “a journey getting into the final.”

Nigeria’s squad has not won any medals following day 6 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships as a result of Tobi Amusan’s defeat.