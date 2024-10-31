First Lady Condoles With Victims Of Oyo Building Collapse

Share

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and the people of the state following thr building collapse in the Amuloko area of the state.

In a message of empathy and support issued on Thursday, the First Lady conveyed her deep sorrow for the affected families.

She acknowledged their grief and prayed for comfort during this difficult time.

She said, “I condole with the Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency Gov. Seyi Makinde, and the good people of the state over the unfortunate building collapse at Amuloko.

“My heart goes out to the families affected by this incident.

“In this time of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with you all,” she stated.

She went on to recognize and appreciate the bravery and commitment of the first responders and medical personnel who have been working tirelessly to manage the situation.

“I commend and thank all the first responders and medical teams who are working tirelessly for their courage, dedication, and compassion since the incident.”

As the affected families mourn their loved ones and the injured recover, Senator Tinubu prayed for divine comfort and healing, hoping that all those impacted would find strength to overcome their losses.

