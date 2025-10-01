First Lady Condoles With Obaigbena, Arise TV Over Killing Of Somtochukwu

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has condoled with the Chairman of Arise News Media, Chief Nduka Obaigbena, and the family members of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, an anchor in the medium, killed in an armed robbery attack on Monday.

Tinubu wrote: “I woke up to the sad news of the unfortunate and untimely death of one of our young and brilliant minds in the journalism profession, Somtochukwu Maduagwu “Her death is painful and quite unfortunate. She has been cut down in her prime.

I condole with the chairman arise news media, Chief Nduka Obaigbena, her family, friends colleagues, and loved ones. It is my hope and prayer that the perpetrators will be apprehended as soon as possible and brought to book. “May her soul rest in peace, and may God give her family, and all her dear ones the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”