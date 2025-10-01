New Telegraph

October 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. First Lady Condoles…

First Lady Condoles With Obaigbena, Arise TV Over Killing Of Somtochukwu

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has condoled with the Chairman of Arise News Media, Chief Nduka Obaigbena, and the family members of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, an anchor in the medium, killed in an armed robbery attack on Monday.

Tinubu wrote: “I woke up to the sad news of the unfortunate and untimely death of one of our young and brilliant minds in the journalism profession, Somtochukwu Maduagwu “Her death is painful and quite unfortunate. She has been cut down in her prime.

I condole with the chairman arise news media, Chief Nduka Obaigbena, her family, friends colleagues, and loved ones. It is my hope and prayer that the perpetrators will be apprehended as soon as possible and brought to book. “May her soul rest in peace, and may God give her family, and all her dear ones the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Olapade Claims Victory At Lakowe Golf Classics
Read Next

65th Independence: Fuel Subsidy Removal Was Necessary – Tinubu