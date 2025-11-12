First Lady Calls For Cooperation Of Both Genders To Dismantle Stereotypes

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has said actual progress could be realised in the nation’s polity and other sectors when both genders stand as allies and work together.

She said this at the inauguration of the Oluremi Tinubu Gender and Public Policy Studies Centre of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS Kuru, Jos.

According to her spokesman, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady commended the approach of the Center to Gender Issues and Research as it has included both male and females.

She said: “The establishment of this Gender Centre represents a bold step towards bringing gender issues to the forefront of every facet of our society towards achieving equity.

“I am particularly pleased that the Centre’s approach includes both men and women, recognizing that inclusion must be a shared national agenda.

“Actual progress will come when both genders stand as allies, working together to dismantle stereotypes, open opportunities, and strengthen our collective humanity.”