First Lady Bags Ugosimba Chieftaincy Title In Enugu

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has been conferred with the chieftaincy title of “Ugosimba 1 Enugu” (Jewel/Eagle from another kingdom) by the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council. She received the title yesterday during her two-day working visit to the South East state.

Conferring the title, alongside other officers, patrons, and members of the Council, the Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Igwe Ikechukwu Asadu, said the honour was in recognition of her love for Enugu State and service to the nation and humanity.

“Our First Lady served in the senate for three consecutive terms and was honoured with the Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON. Nobody could say you were silent at the parliament.

“The good news is the humanitarian part of you. We looked at the way you love Enugu State. “We are thanking you for what you do for the midwives, for the nurses.

Personally, I am a nurse too. “I appreciate it when it comes to the less privileged, healing the sick, clothing the naked, feeding the hungry.

“So, we are here to recognise and appreciate all these good works you are doing. It’s only God that can pay you for your good work,” he said.

