First Lady Attends 7th Merck Foundation Summit, Recommits To Health, Education Of Girls, Women

Share

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has said she would continue to pursue programmes and initiatives promoting the health and education of girls and women in the country.

She noted that enhancing the education of girls in the area of healthcare courses would ultimately improve health and wellbeing of Nigerians. Mrs Tinubu made this commitment while speaking during the 13th Anniversary and 7th MERCK Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit in Dubai.

According to a statement by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, she said: “I agree that this is a highly beneficial programme for our country, and I am committed to expanding it further through my Office and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

“By doing so, we will be able to empower more Nigerian doctors, ultimately enhancing public healthcare and improving the well-being of our people.

“As a lifelong teacher, I believe in empowering girls through education, as it plays a crucial role in building stronger and healthier nations.

“Through the Renewed Hope Initiative, which I chair, we have continually made interventions in education and youth empowerment, prioritizing girl child education.”

Share