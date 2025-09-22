First Lady At 65: You’re Role Model With Uncommon Wisdom, Remarkable Vision – Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has described the First Lady, Mrs Olufemi Tinubu, as “A role model who has exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary leadership to the service of the nation”.

In a congratulatory message through his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, Alaafin said Mrs Tinubu‘s skill, experience, intelligence, and integrity, coupled with honesty, godliness, trustworthiness and reliability at 65, are all combined together to enable her to achieve her goals so far.

According to him, ”The wife of the President captures the essence of truth, displays sincerity, candour, and practices what she preaches. She makes decisions and accepts responsibility for her actions and her words.

“The same is true in her dealings with the people. She makes promises and keeps those promises. She is someone whom people can rely upon. She loves people with all her heart, might, mind, soul and strives to help them as a true mark of a responsible leader”.

“Senator Mrs Olufemi Tinubu knows that as a good politician, she is the image of her creator and MUST give high regard for morality. She is also aware that the greatest strength of good politicians is deriving joy in serving people and not stealing taxpayers ’ money.

She knows that a fulfilling and meaningful life is created through service to others. What is more, the First Lady has a clear sense of boundaries, which means her priorities are intact”, the Alaafin said.

The Paramount Ruler therefore wishes the First Lady a happy birthday and thanked her for her service to the country, saying, “You are an inspiration, and I hope you have many more years to keep up the good work. Thank you for your brave and fearless leadership.

“You are a fantastic role model for all those seeking to understand how to make an impact with their lives. Thank you for your service. Your leadership has meant so much to this country. Thank you for having such a positive impact on the citizens.

“Words cannot express our happiness for the opportunity to celebrate your special day with you. May you be blessed with many more fruitful years!. You have been an inspiration to us as we strive to improve our democracy. May you continue enjoying your special day”, Alaafin stressed.