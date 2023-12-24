First Lady Assures Nigerians, Says 2024 Will Be Glorious For All

Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady on Saturday declared at the State House that 2024 would be a wonderful year for Nigerians.

She made this known while speaking in a Christmas message delivered at Nana Berry Orphanage in Abuja in commemoration of the North of Jesus Christ.

She said: “As we go into the year 2024, our message should be how to transform the lives of the young ones.

READ ALSO:

“Whoever we are, we should stop talking about poverty in front of our children; we are not a poor nation; the wealthy ones should also take care of the poor ones and make them wealthy; that is all it takes.

“We have taken the issue of poverty out of context and it is really polluting the hearts of the young ones, but we have to give them hope and show them the positive life.

“We are entering a glorious year and those who believe that it is going to be glorious will enjoy it.”

During the celebration, Mrs. Tinubu read a Bible tale to the kids and counseled parents to instill in their kids the value of moral education so that they grow up to be excellent adults.

“Parents are supposed to tell the children Christmas stories; that is what we all grow up with. For this year’s Christmas, we have decided to change the trajectory of what Christmas represents in the State House.

“For us in this dispensation, we have to adopt a home per year; next year, another orphanage home would come so that the children can have a sense of well-being and give them a sense of belonging.

“They are all Nigerians; as you can see, they all have dreams like every one of us; bringing them here is for them to know that nothing is impossible; they too can become the person whom God will put in place of power like this,” she noted.