First Lady Applauds Women Resilience In ICT

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu‘s Renewed Hope Initiative, which aims to equip Nigerian women with empowering skills, has graduated the first group of students from its Women ICT Training and Empowerment curriculum.

Sunday Telegraph reports that no fewer than thirty-five (35) women from all around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) attended the training.

The first lady, in her presentation, commended the participants and praised the Director General and his team of facilitators for the training’s success, according to a statement issued by her media assistant, Busola Kukoyi.

Mrs Tinubu stressed the value of digital literacy and how it promotes economic independence, emphasising that these skills are essential for supporting innovation and progress.

“Also, the importance of digital literacy and its role in fostering economic independence cannot be overemphasized. In a world driven by technology, these skills empower women to take control of their lives, contribute to their communities and seize opportunities”.

“As we celebrate the successful conclusion of this programme, I extend my congratulations to all participants. You have exhibited resilience, determination and a hunger for knowledge that will undoubtedly set you on a path of success”.

In a similar vein, the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, appreciated the first lady for the opportunity given to work with the RHI.

“Thank you for protecting all the vulnerable Nigerians, we are blessed to have you as the First Lady and mother of our nation, The participants, your daughters are graduating today taking home five major things, they are all equipped with digital literacy and ICT proficiency.

“They are going home empowered to safely and responsibly use digital platforms, they also master digital marketing on how to be able to use social media to sell your products and services, you are also enlightened on how to be part of the gig economy, you learnt skills on how to work remotely and earn money, you also learnt how to use productivity tools, and lastly they were empowered on how to network.

They are going back home with a laptop and N100,000.00,” he said.

Dr Bosun Tijani, the minister of communications, innovation, and digital economy, also pledged to work with the Initiative to see that the training is made available to as many women as possible throughout the nation.