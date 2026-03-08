First Lady Advocates Replication Of A’Ibom Elderly Home Across Nigeria

Wife of the President of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called for nationwide action to replicate Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno’s committed care and support for senior citizens.

Speaking at the commissioning of an ultra-modern senior citizens’ centre named after her by Governor Eno, the First Lady said she is always delighted with projects designed to cater for the elderly.

She appreciated the quality edifice built for the elderly by Governor Eno, stressing that the facility aligns with her vision for what an elderly citizens’ centre should look like.

The First Lady decried the fact that some senior citizens have become beggars due to ill health and inability to cater for their needs, and recalled that throughout her 12 years as a Senator, she was always having programmes for senior citizens.

While acknowledging that the initiative was a vision of the state’s departed First Lady, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno, she appreciated the Governor for advancing the vision and also for inviting her to commission the project.

She said the senior citizens’ centre is a lofty initiative which will not only provide a place for relaxation and recreation for the senior citizens, but will also make them live younger in spirit and longer.

The First Lady also appreciated the Governor for localising her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Elderly Support Scheme, and for consistently providing support for senior citizens in the state. She also urged the Senate President to revisit a bill she proposed while at the National Assembly for a law in favour of senior citizens in the country.

In his remark, Governor Umo Eno appreciated the First Lady for accepting to visit the state for the commissioning of the centre and to celebrate the International Women’s Day with Akwa Ibom women.

He said the facility is the vision of his wife, Pastor Mrs. Patience Eno, and formally named the centre as the ‘Senator Oluremi Tinubu Senior Citizens Centre.’

The Governor, who is known for his compassionate disposition, enumerated some of the strides by government to support the elderly, including payment of backlog of arrears of gratuities and monthly support for the elderly, adding that the senior citizens’ centre is a little way of appreciating them for their mentorship and sacrifices to the state.

“This project aligns with your Renewed Hope Initiative, especially as it relates to elders’ care. This is our own little way of saying to our elders, thank you for your service, your mentorship and your love.

“In old age, you should not walk alone. We should show our gratitude for all you have toiled and sacrificed for our state. That is what my wife used to constantly remind me that we should and must do. And I am glad today that we have gotten this centre up and running.”

Governor Eno disclosed his administration’s vision to replicate the project in the other two senatorial districts of the state, and a plan to send a bill to the State House of Assembly to enact legislation for government care for elderly citizens in the state.

He urged the Speaker of the State House of Assembly to work towards ensuring the speedy passage of the bill.

He assured that his administration will stop at nothing to ensure that senior citizens are given due care.

“We are a government that is deeply connected towards ensuring the welfare of our people, especially the elders.

“Permit me, Your Excellency our Mother, to thank you for the great work you started through the Elderly Support Scheme, a great initiative that my wife adopted and we domesticated it in our state.

“Today, we can proudly tell you that every month across the 369 wards in our state, 600 elders are given fifty thousand naira (N50,000) each to care for their immediate needs. Quite a number of these elders have been enrolled in our State Medical Insurance Scheme free of charge.”

He commended the Delivery Advisor of the project, Dr. Ita-Awan James, for her sacrificial effort in interpreting the dream through diligent and quality supervision.

He also thanked the contractor, U&K Limited, for the passion, dedication and professional engagement to ensure the timely delivery of the project.

On his part, Senate President Godswill Akpabio appreciated Governor Eno for naming the facility after the First Lady and for his committed care for senior citizens.

Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Lady Helen Obareki, appreciated the First Lady for her mentorship and for honouring the memories of her departed mother, Pastor Patience Eno, with her presence.

Presenting an overview of the project, the Delivery Advisor, Dr. James, said it was designed to cater for the needs of senior citizens of the state, most of whom, according to her, have been relegated and abandoned after years of dedicated services to the state.

Dr. James, who described the Governor as a pragmatic, passionate and compassionate leader, said the project was designed and equipped to provide care and comfort to the elderly, with professional caregivers to give a sense of belonging to the elders. She noted that the facility has a clinic for necessary healthcare, as well as recreational facilities for different exercises and game rooms.

The event was attended by the wife of the Senate President, Dr. (Mrs.) Unoma Akpabio; Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator (Mrs.) Akon Eyakenyi; Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong; Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo; wives of state governors, wives of National Assembly members, wives of ministers, and others.