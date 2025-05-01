First Lady Advocates End To FGM, Rallies Oyo Monarchs

Share

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called on traditional rulers to support eradication of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis.

She made the appeal on Tuesday during her meeting with members of the Oyo State Council of Traditional Rulers in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

The First Lady told the monarchs that health challenges could be tackled with the active involvement of cultural custodians and other key stakeholders.

Tinubu, who was in the state to commission a new Community ICT Centre under the Renewed Hope Initiative in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), described FGM as a harmful traditional practice that has persisted largely due to cultural acceptance.

