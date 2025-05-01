New Telegraph

May 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. First Lady Advocates…

First Lady Advocates End To FGM, Rallies Oyo Monarchs

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called on traditional rulers to support eradication of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis.

She made the appeal on Tuesday during her meeting with members of the Oyo State Council of Traditional Rulers in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

The First Lady told the monarchs that health challenges could be tackled with the active involvement of cultural custodians and other key stakeholders.

Tinubu, who was in the state to commission a new Community ICT Centre under the Renewed Hope Initiative in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), described FGM as a harmful traditional practice that has persisted largely due to cultural acceptance.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Ghana’s President Joins Tinubu In Celebrating Adenuga @ 72
Read Next

Borno: ISWAP Claims Responsibility For Deadly IED Attack
Share
Copy Link
×