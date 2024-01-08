First Kwara Attorney General Dies At 81

The first Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Kwara State, Alhaji Alarape Salman (SAN) died on Sunday in Ilorin at the age of 81.

The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, likened his death to the end of a great era.

However, in a statement made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Sunday, the governor “commiserates with the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union, and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the sad development recalling the meritorious service of the late sage to Ilorin, the state as a whole, and to the law profession.”

Also, a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, described Salman’s death as a great loss to the Ilorin emirate.

“Salman would forever be remembered for his legacies, his impacts on the lives of the people, and his contributions to the development of Ilorin and Kwara State in general,” Saraki said.