First Igbo Muslim Appointed Imam At National Mosque, Abuja Holds Inaugural Jumat

The management board of the National Mosque Abuja has approved the appointment of Prof. Ilyas Usman as Imam. Prof. Usman, an Igbo academic and Muslim scholar, joins the ranks of the three existing Imams of the National Mosque.

He delivered his inaugural khutbah at the National Mosque on Friday, 18th October, 2024, and will make history as the first Igbo to be appointed to the exalted position.

It was gathered that Prof. Usman is also the first Professor of Arabic in Igboland. He will now support the two other active Imams, Prof. Ibrahim Makari and Prof. Muhammad Kabir in the rotational conduct of the Jum’ah and daily congregational prayers while the fourth Imam, Sheikh Ahmad Onilewura from southwest is on sick leave and has not been leading prayers for a while.

With the newly appointed Imam from the South East, the National Mosque of Nigeria now has three active Imams in addition to the Murshid, Prof. Shehu Ahmad Sai’d Galadanci, who is the overall head, spiritual guide and general administrator.

We are also reliably informed that the Friday khutbah at the National Mosque Abuja is always preceded by a short lecture presented in Nigeria’s three main languages (Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo) addressing the same topic.

Prof Usman, National Mosque Imam It was also gathered that the building of the National Mosque started in 1981. It was completed around 1984 and officially opened in 1991, same week the seat of power was moved from Lagos to Abuja.

The official capacity of the mosque is estimated at 15,000 but with the surrounding, it could accommodate up to 25,000 worshippers.

Meanwhile, the appointment of Prof. Usman has elicited commendations from the southeast Muslims, who said it is a testament to his unwavering dedication and scholarly excellence.

The umbrella group for Muslims in the region, South East Muslims Organisation of Nigeria (SEMON) in a statement congratulated Prof. Usman, praying Allah to grant him the wisdom and strength to discharge the sacred duty.

“We the South East Muslim Organisation of Nigeria (SEMON), extend our heartfelt congratulations to Professor Usman on your recent appointment as an Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja.

“This prestigious role is not only a testament to your unwavering dedication and scholarly excellence but also a divine blessing and responsibility to lead the Ummah in worship and service to Allah.

“We pray that Allah (SWT) grants you the wisdom, strength, and steadfastness to discharge this sacred duty with diligence, integrity, and humility.

May your leadership inspire unity, peace, and piety,” the group said, in a statement signed by its Acting. National Chairman, Dr. Suleiman Afikpo and National Executive Secretary, Ustaz Sirajuddeen Ugwu.

SEMON said the leadership of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, is inclusive.

They added that they look forward to his appointment serving as an uplift for the entire Igbo Muslim community in Nigeria.

“We also attest to the inclusiveness of the leadership of the National Mosque and Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President General, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III,” the statement read.

“Furthermore, we pray that this achievement serves as an uplift for the Igbo Muslim community in Nigeria, showcasing their contributions and dedication to Islam and the Ummah at large. “Once again, congratulations!”

