First Human Genome Sequenced At IGH –ACEGID

The Institute of Genomics and Global Health (IGH), formerly known as African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID) at Redeemer’s University has successfully sequenced the entire human genome for the first time on Nigerian soil. This was also the first human genome sequence in Africa using Illumina’s NovaSeqTM X Plus sequencer.

This momentous milestone comes at the time of the official opening of the Genomics and Bioinformatics Training Academy within IGH at Redeemer’s University. In a release made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State, Founder and Director of IGH, Professor, Christian Happi said the successfully sequencing of a whole human genome at the Institute of Genomics and Global Health is a significant milestone.

He said “from here we will be able to grow our understanding of genetic diversity and ancestry of African populations, which is currently underrepresented in genomic research,”

“This facility will significantly increase the supply of qualified technical workforce for next-generation sequencing wet lab management, bioinformatics, big data analytics and advanced artificial intelligence/ machine learning applications.

“Despite Africa being the birthplace of humanity and harbouring immense genetic diversity, less than two per cent of human genomes sequenced and analysed so far have been from the African people. “Using Illumina’s NovaSeqTM X Plus sequencer, more than 20,000 whole human genomes can be sequenced per year.

“This is 2.5 times the output of NovaSeqTM 6000” He further disclosed that, the Institute of Genomics and Global Health has successfully sequenced 11 human samples on the NovaSeq X plus and analysed them on the Illumina DRAGEN secondary analysis platform.

All samples passed the threshold for a high quality human whole genome equivalent. Including diverse African populations, can create inclusive and relevant scientific knowledge which challenges potential historical bias in medical research”.

“This groundbreaking achievement marks a significant step forward in our understanding of genetic diversity and ancestry of African populations and human genetics in general,” said Gregory Essert, Illumina’s General Manager of Emerging Markets. The Institute of Genomics and Global Health and Illumina entered a partnership agreement to establish a genomics training academy at Redeemer’s University in 2023.

The delivery of the first illumina NovaSeqTM X Plus in Africa to the IGH last year was an important milestone to embedding genomics capability within Africa. The IGH is a global hub of excellence for genomic research, and it is leading the way in using genomics to improve public health in Africa.

