First HoldCo’s Gross Earnings Up 18% To N1.7trn

First HoldCo Plc. (“FirstHoldCo” or the “Group”) yesterday announced its unaudited results for the first half ended June 30, 2025 with the Gross earnings increasing by 18.1 per cent y-o-y to N1,656.8 billion (Jun 2024: N1,402.5 billion).

The result also shows that the Interest income went up 51.7 per cent y-o-y to N1,437.4 billion (Jun 2024: N947.7 billion).

In the same vein, the Net Interest income saw an increase of 75.7 per cent y-o-y to N904.8 billion (Jun 2024: N514.9 billion), just as the Non-interest income plunged 56.5 per cent y-o-y to N189.4 billion (Jun 2024: N435.7 billion).

The result further showed that Impairment charge went up 99.4 per cent y-o-y to N185.4 billion (Jun 2024: N93.0 billion).

While the Operating income surged 15.1 per cent y-o-y to N1,094.2 billion (Jun 2024: N950.6 billion), the Operating expense increased 24.0 per cent y-o-y to N552.8 billion (Jun 2024: N445.7 billion).

The Profit before tax, however, dipped 13.6 per cent y-o-y to N356.1 billion (Jun 2024: N412.0 billion), just as the Profit for the period also went down 20.7 per cent y-o-y to N289.8 billion (Jun 2024: N365.3 billion) Speaking on the result, Adebowale (Wale) Oyedeji, the Group Managing Director, said:

“FirstHoldCo has once again demonstrated its resilience and tenacity amidst a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

“In the first half of 2025, gross earnings grew to N1.7 trillion largely on the back of a strong 75.7 per cent y-o-y growth in net interest income to N904.8 billion.

This underscores our ability to capitalise on market opportunities while maintaining a strong focus on profitability.

Profit before tax closed at N356.1 billion primarily due to normalization of foreign exchange gains recorded in the previous year and an increase in impairment charges as we further strengthen the balance sheet to cover unresolved forborne loans.