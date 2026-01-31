First Holdco Reports Improved Full-Year Profit in 2025

First HoldCo Plc recorded an improved financial performance in the year ended December 31, 2025, supported by stronger interest income, resilient fee-based earnings and continued balance sheet expansion, according to its consolidated audited financial statements.

The group posted a profit after tax of N44.98 billion in 2025, recovering from a loss position recorded in the final quarter and reflecting improved operating performance over the full year.

Profit before tax stood at N229.10 billion, compared with N796.47 billion in 2024, as higher impairment charges and market related revaluations moderated earnings.

Interest income rose to N2.96 trillion in 2025 from N2.40 trillion in the previous year, driven by growth in loans and advances to customers as well as higher returns on investment securities.

Loans and advances to customers increased to N9.06 trillion, up from N8.77 trillion in 2024, while investment securities climbed to N7.20 trillion from N6.54 trillion.