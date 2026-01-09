First HoldCo Rejigs Non-Bank Subsidiaries’ Boards After Regulatory Approvals

First HoldCo Plc has announced a series of new board appointments across its non-commercial banking subsidiaries, following regulatory approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the National Insurance Commission.

The appointments, disclosed today, form part of the Group’s ongoing efforts to strengthen corporate governance, deepen oversight and position its non-bank businesses for sustainable growth.

According to the Group, the new board members bring wide-ranging experience spanning banking, capital markets, asset and wealth management, insurance, trust services and consulting, aligning the subsidiaries with international best practices and enhancing their readiness for future growth.

At First Asset Management Limited, Ebikabo Williams has been appointed Chairman of the Board. She will serve alongside board members Usman Dantata Jnr., Binta Max Gbigne and Alero Mobola Adollo. The appointments are expected to further strengthen the firm’s position in Nigeria’s asset and wealth management space.

At FirstCap Limited, Yewande Amusan was named Chairman, supported by newly appointed directors Ahmed Indimi, Irene Akpofure, Adenike Kuti and Zeal Akaraiwe.

First Securities Brokers Limited also announced a refreshed board, with John Akpeki appointed Chairman. Other board members include Omolara Adeyemi, Susan Younis and Kemi Andu-Alausa.

The firm recently ranked among the top performers in the Nigerian Exchange’s Brokers Performance Report by both trading volume and transaction value.

Similarly, First Trustees Limited appointed John Lee as Chairman, alongside Abiola Alabi, Adebisi Sola-Adeyemi and Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, further reinforcing governance at the trust and estate management subsidiary.

In the insurance segment, First Insurance Brokers Limited appointed Akola Phillips as Chairman. He will be joined on the board by Ije Onejeme, Folukemi Akinmeji and Mojisola Cardozo.

Commenting on the appointments, Group Chairman of First HoldCo Plc, Femi Otedola, said the Group was pleased to welcome seasoned professionals to the boards of its non-commercial banking subsidiaries.

He noted that their experience, track records and leadership capabilities would play a critical role in shaping the next phase of growth, enhancing stakeholder value and reinforcing the Group’s position as a trusted African financial services leader.

The appointments, he added, reaffirm First HoldCo’s commitment to building resilient businesses that contribute meaningfully to economic development across the markets in which it operates.