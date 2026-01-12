First HoldCo Lists 2.58bn Additional Shares On NGX Following Private Placement

First HoldCo Plc has listed an additional 2,575,851,543 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each on the daily official list of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), following the successful completion of its recent private placement.

The Exchange disclosed that the new shares were admitted to listing last week. The additional shares were generated from First HoldCo’s private placement of 3,276,923,077 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, which were offered to investors at N32.50 per share.

With the admission of the new shares, the company’s issued and fully paid-up share capital has expanded significantly, rising from 41,877,841,591 ordinary shares to 44,453,693,134 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each. The enlarged share base reflects the impact of the capital-raising exercise on the group’s equity structure.

The additional listing is expected to improve liquidity in First HoldCo’s shares, broaden investor participation on the Exchange, and further strengthen the group’s capital base.

The private placement forms part of the holding company’s broader capital-raising strategy, designed to support balance sheet growth, improve regulatory capital buffers and position its subsidiaries for future expansion.

The development comes amid increased capital market activity, as several listed companies take advantage of improved investor sentiment and rising market capitalization on the NGX to shore up funding.

At the offer price of N32.50 per share, the private placement is seen as a reflection of sustained investor confidence in First HoldCo’s earnings outlook and longterm growth strategy, despite operating challenges linked to tight monetary conditions and evolving regulatory requirements.

NGX noted that the newly listed shares are now fully tradable in accordance with its listing rules. Investors are expected to reflect the enlarged share capital in key valuation metrics, including earnings per share and market capitalization, in subsequent trading sessions.