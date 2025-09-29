First HoldCo Hires GCS

First HoldCo Plc has appointed Mrs. Abiola Baruwa as the group company secretary. The company explained in a statement that the appointment was made following the upcoming retirement of Mr. Adewale L.O. Arogundade, the current company secretary, who has dedicated 35 years of service to the group, noting that it was signed by its Chairman, Board of Directors, Olufemi Otedola, and was disclosed to the public in a filing on the Nigerian Exchange.

Arogundade’s retirement is set to take effect on November 7, 2025, after which Baruwa will officially assume the role. With more than 20 years of extensive experience across law and finance, Baruwa is expected to bring strong leadership, fresh insight, and a strategic perspective to the group’s corporate governance.

She began her academic journey at Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos, where she successfully earned a Bachelor of Laws degree (LL.B Hons), laying a strong foundation for her career in law and finance. She proceeded to the Nigerian Law School in Abuja, obtained her Barrister at Law (B.L), and was called to the Bar in 2004, later earning a master degree in international finance law with merit from King’s College London, United Kingdom.

Her legal career began in 2004 at Olaniwun Ajayi & Co LP, Lagos, after which she served as an associate at G.M.O Legal Practitioners from 2005 to 2006. In 2006, she joined Sahara Energy Limited as legal services supervisor, marking the beginning of her transition into the financial services sector.

Between 2008 and 2012, she served as legal services officer at Skye Bank (now Polaris Bank) before moving to FBNQuest Merchant Bank, where she rose to vice president, debt solutions, contributing to high-profile structured finance transactions in oil and gas, power, and telecommunications.